“This is the biggest fight in MMA right now,” Rousey said.

Rousey pointed to the widespread name recognition both fighters developed during their careers, arguing that few athletes in the sport command the same level of international attention.

“There are no two people in the sport with more international name recognition than me and Gina, except for Conor,” Rousey said.

The fight will headline an MMA event promoted by Most Valuable Promotions, the company founded by Jake Paul and Nikisa Bidarian. The show is scheduled for May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, and will stream live on Netflix.

The matchup brings together two of the most recognizable figures in women’s MMA history. Carano became one of the sport’s earliest breakout stars during her run in Strikeforce, while Rousey later helped bring women’s MMA to the UFC and became the promotion’s first female champion.

Despite their long-standing presence in the sport, the two never fought during their competitive primes.

Carano said the opportunity to finally face Rousey carries added significance after years of speculation about the matchup.

“I’ve been asked about Ronda for the last 16 years,” Carano said during the press conference. “To be able to actually do it now is pretty incredible.”

The event will mark Netflix’s first live MMA broadcast and represents Rousey’s first fight in the sport since her previous run in the UFC.

Rousey made clear she expects the matchup with Carano to attract widespread attention once the event approaches.

“This isn’t a nostalgia card,” she said. “This is the biggest fight in the sport right now.”