Golovkin, Collins, Forrest All Eligible For The 2026 IBHOF

Yes, it’s that time again: the International Boxing Hall of Fame has sent out ballots for its latest class, this being the class of 2026. And this year, there are three great ring warriors who are each first-timers as far as being eligible for the honor, the distinction.

Golovkin, Forrest, Collins: First Ballot?

The trio of newbies/former world champions is – Gennady Golovkin, Vernon Forrest, and Steve Collins.

Give me a pen, and I’d gladly vote for all three. But that’s just me. It will be down to those boxing scribes and experts who are asked to vote when it comes to who will be enshrined next summer.

But looking at the three big names here, there’s no doubt that all three fighters are deserving.

Golovkin did so much at middleweight, where he ruled, via one belt or another, as middleweight champ from 2010 to 2018, and then again from 2019 to 2022. Golovkin – who may actually fight again – is 42-2-1(37). Golovkin was, for a memorable stretch of time, genuinely avoided.

Vernon Forrest: The Viper’s Case

Forrest, who sadly passed away in July of 2009, was a two-weight ruler; “The Viper” having won world titles at welterweight and light-middleweight. Forrest, like GGG, was more than somewhat avoided, yet with his exciting style, with his ring IQ, and with his power and heart, Forrest made his mark with good wins over some good/great names. Forrest finished with a 41-3-1(29) ledger.

Steve Collins’ Unbreakable Spirit

Tougher than tough Irish brawler Collins might not have been anything like as polished as Golovkin or Forrest, but the former WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champ showed so many times how granite-like he really was. After having come up the hard way and after losing two previous world title chances as he did so, Collins finally hit the big time in 1995, when he handed a certain Chris Eubank his first loss to win the WBO belt at 168 pounds. Collins exited with a 36-3(21) record.

So, agree or not, all three here deserve a place in The HOF?