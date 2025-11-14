Eubank Jr vs Benn II Weigh-In: Both Make 160, No Drama This Time

The weights are in for what we all hope will prove to be another great fight, a second great fight, between bitter “Next Gen” rivals, Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn. And unlike the first fight’s weigh-in, there was zero drama, with both men tipping-in below the 160-pound middleweight limit.

Benn did, however, cause something of a shock, this as he scaled slightly more than Eubank did. Benn, really a natural welterweight, scaled 159.3-pounds, while Eubank came in a fraction lighter at 159.1.

Ain’t no way I’m missing weight this time #EubankBenn2 pic.twitter.com/2eUxukz0d8 — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) November 14, 2025

Both Look Strong on the Scale — No Repeat of April’s Chaos

Last time out, Eubank missed weight and was quite heftily fined as a result. Today, nobody’s bank balance took a hit, and both Eubank and Benn did look good on the scale, in shape and ready to rumble.

Eddie Hearn, who of course promotes Benn, said after the official weigh-in that his fighter looked “amazing” when stood on the scale, with Hearn adding how Benn has “really filled out,” this the result of him being a little older and having had a great training camp.

But Eubank looks to be in fine fettle himself, with no apparent or obvious distress suffered on his part as far as having to come down, or having to “boil down” to 160.

Rehydration Watch: Both Must Stay Within the 10-Pound Rule

Now, both men must make sure they do not deviate from the rehydration rule that says neither fighter can gain anything more than 10-pounds before the fight. Both guys will of course have to weigh-in again tomorrow.

But as of right now, there are no issues, with both warriors ready and all set to go to war in what some fans and pundits see as round-13.

Can tomorrow’s rematch possibly be as good an action fight as the pure war that took place back in April?

Pick: Benn to score a knockdown at some point, perhaps late in the fight, before avenging his decision loss to Eubank by scoring a close decision victory of his own.

But, here’s the thing — if this pick sticks, will we then see what would almost certainly be a demanded trilogy fight?