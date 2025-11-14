Is Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz the Man to Take the Mexican Mantle from Canelo Alvarez?

Over the years, the decades, there has always been at least one Mexican star in boxing, or star of boxing. In more recent years, the distinction as the face of Mexican boxing has been held by warriors like Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, Ricardo Lopez and of course, in the 1980s and 1990s, Julio Cesar Chavez. Going back further, Salvador Sanchez was the man, while before him it was Ruben Olivares.

Right now, Canelo Alvarez still holds the mantle as the face of Mexican boxing, yet some people, quite a few in fact, do feel Canelo’s time is coming to an end; that Canelo’s era is coming to it’s end. We don’t know how much 35 year old Canelo has left, nor do we know what else he wants to achieve before he’s done. But one man who has a great, all-action style of his own and has endeared himself to the Mexican fans, indeed to global fans, and is ready to take the mantle whenever it is that Canelo retires, is Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz.

27 year old Cruz, speaking with the media ahead of his December 6 fight with Lamont Roach Jr, made it clear he has nothing but respect for his countryman, but at the same time he is ready to take over from Canelo when the time comes. “Pitbull’s” time as a big pay-per-view star could come with a commanding win over Roach.

Cruz Says He’s Ready to Carry the Mexican Flag

“Look, there’s nothing to take away from Canelo, because he’s done absolutely everything he’s put his mind to – being undisputed, [a] pay-per-view [star], winning multiple titles,” Cruz said. “Over 20 years, he’s built a career that could only attempt to be replicated. Having said that, Father Time comes for us all. The pounding takes its toll. Canelo may not be what he used to be. That said, retirement should be on his terms. When that time comes, I’m going to be ready to take the mantle, whether that means carrying the Mexican flag with pride, being the one who sells the most pay-per-views – anything that’s required as the future face of boxing for me as a Mexican.”

Cruz, 28-3-1(18) has thrilled fans with fights against Francisco Vargas, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Rolly Romero, Angel Fierro, and, in losing battles with Tank Davis and Jose Valenzuela. And Cruz has held the WBA super-lightweight title and last time out, in beating Omar Salcido, he won the WBC interim belt at 140 pounds. Cruz has for sure shown the kind of Mexican fighting heart and passion that makes Mexican ring warriors so special.

Can “Pitbull” Really Become Mexico’s Next Superstar?

But can “Pitbull” defeat Roach, 25-1-2(10) and go on to take over from Canelo as the Mexican star of the sport? Cruz has a rock for a chin to go along with his action style and approach, and the warrior from Mexico City could have some years ahead of him in the sport even if he has a style that might not be looked at as one that is conducive to a long career.

Cruz has opposition as far as other Mexican fighters who could perhaps become the next star of the sport/country, in Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, Jaime Munguia (if Munguia’s rep has not been permanently damaged due to his recent drugs test episode), Emanuel Navarrete, Rafael Espinoza, and one or two others.

But maybe “Pitbull” Cruz will indeed take the mantle, the baton, from Canelo.