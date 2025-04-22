Eubank Jr vs Benn: Start Time, PPV Info, Fight Card

It’s about time. Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn finally settle it on Saturday, April 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Live on DAZN Pay-Per-View — £19.95 UK, $24.99 US, €24.99 Europe.

This thing has been simmering for years. No fake handshakes. No peace talks. Just bad blood and family history ready to explode.

Main card kicks off at 5PM BST / 12PM ET / 11AM PT.

Ringwalks for Eubank Jr and Benn? Around 10PM BST / 5PM ET / 2PM PT.

Strap in.

Timezone Guide

UK

Main Card: 5:00 PM BST

Main Event: 10:00 PM BST

USA East Coast

Main Card: 12:00 PM ET

Main Event: 5:00 PM ET

USA West Coast

Main Card: 11:00 AM PT

Main Event: 2:00 PM PT

PPV Price

Buy it once, you get a free week on DAZN’s full platform after. No excuses if you miss this.

Full Fight Card

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn – Middleweight showdown

Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur – Light heavyweight rematch with edge

Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna – Middleweight scrap

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton – Cruiserweights, bombs incoming

Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke – Another cruiserweight grudge

Proper British card. None of that padded nonsense.

Fighter Quotes

Conor Benn, post-cancellation, couldn’t hide the frustration. Speaking to Piers Morgan:

“I was shamed for something I hadn’t even done. It’s hard because I felt like I was on death row for something I haven’t even done.

If I had done something wrong, I’m human, I’d raise my hands to it — ‘I made a mistake’, whatever it is, my personal life, I raise my hands.”

Eubank Jr handled business a different way. After the collapse of the original date, he paid the undercard fighters out of his own pocket. On Instagram, he said:

“Here’s a little something to help out the undercard fighters that were left out of pocket.”

“Few boxers didn’t want to give me their bank details… maybe they will now.”

No nonsense from either man. That’s rare in this game.

Final Word

Forget the belts. Forget rankings. This is generational war.

Two names you know. Two legacies on the line.

Eubank Jr’s got the experience, the chin, the spite.

Benn’s got youth, pressure, the fire of a man who feels the world owes him.

Someone’s going to eat canvas at Spurs. Question is — who’s pride will survive it?

Will Eubank’s grin finally crack?

Will Benn be the one left staring at the lights?

Saturday’s the night. Bring your beer. Bring your guts.