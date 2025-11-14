Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn II: Breaking Down the Weight, the Work-Rate, and the Betting Edge

This boxing podcaster must admit to being a bit surprised from how well Conor Benn did in the first bout against Chris Eubank Jr. Benn put up a valent effort facing a man much bigger in weight. Weight was a challenge for both men heading into their first meeting and could play a part in the rematch. The only possible issue that stood out for Eubank Jr was making the catchweight and feeling good enough in the ring. The rematch takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium streaming live on DAZN PPV.

Back to the topic of weight, there’s still a chance that Chris Eubank Jr could have some troubles, not just from making the weight but as previously mentioned, feeling his normal self. If you punish your body long enough to dwindle down in weight, it will at some point take a toll. It’s something we won’t necessarily see at the Friday weigh in. Looks can be deceiving for some fighters stepping on the scale. A boxer can look pale and unhealthy only to show up more than ready for action the next day.

Will Weight Trouble Eubank Jr Again?

We won’t know if Eubank Jr will have an issue until the bell rings. It may rear its head in the second half. Speaking of the actual fight, Benn came out landing his lead right hand in the early goings and throughout the rounds. Conor’s left hook found a home along with his jab to an extent anyway. Both guys landed at a high percentage overall. Once Chris got comfortable landing his jab, it led to him scoring a bunch of points as the rounds began to add up in his favor.

The middle rounds featured plenty of two-way action. Down the stretch Eubank Jr landed the cleaner punches targeting the head and body with flurries. According to CompuBox, Eubank Jr landed 367 punches to Benn’s 215. Benn threw 593 outworked by Chris who threw 912 punches. A major advantage for Eubank was the jab, landing 140 compared to just 35 from Benn. Eubank’s jab is by far the most important key to the rematch. Landing his jab opens space for his power punches with both hands. It also keeps Benn guessing, having to reset derailing his offensive game plan.

Betting Angles, Punch Output, and Prediction

The betting odds are very close, Eubank as the favorite on the money line at –135 all the way up to –200. Benn is anywhere from +125 to +140. If you can find Eubank around –135 to –150, it’s a solid bet. If you think the fight goes the distance once again, Chris can be had from +190 to +199 range via decision. Also, plus numbers for Eubank by knockout. Eubank stepped on the gas after the sixth round, and in the last 3 rounds he threw 335 punches. The question will be does Chris Eubank hit the gas pedal early in the rematch. If so, his chances for a stoppage greatly increase.

My Official Prediction is Chris Eubank by Decision.

Side Note: Jack Catterall returns on the PPV undercard taking on a live underdog in Ekow Essuman. Adam Azim faces Kurt Scoby as a late replacement, and Ismael Davis vs. Sam Gilly is interesting on paper. Also, Saturday night Rafael Espinoza vs. Arnold Khegai along with Delgado vs Valenzuela. My Picks: Essuman, Azim, Davis, Espinoza, and Delagado.

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker, I-Heart Radio, The Grueling Truth Sports Network, Amazon Podcasts, Google Podcasts & More! Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio