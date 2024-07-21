Golovkin Not Retired, Open to Ring Return “If Something Comes Up”

Gennadiy Golovkin says he’s still not retired and will return to the ring “if something comes up.” The former unified middleweight champion (42-2-1, 37 KOs) looked excellent in his last two fights, two years ago, against Canelo Alvarez and Ryota Murata in 2022.

With the power and the boxing skills that Golovkin showed back then, he’s capable of capturing a world title at 160 and would be in the mix of things for the Saudi shows. A young-looking 42, Golovkin can easily trim off weight to return to the ring for fights against big names like Canelo and Terence Crawford.

Madrimov Comparisons Spark Interest

There seems to be more interest in Golovkin now due to WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov preparing to fight against Crawford on August 3rd in a Riyadh Season event at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Madrimov’s power, skills, and appearance have been compared to Golovkin’s.

Two years ago, GGG still looked cutting-edge against Canelo and Murata. His performance in those two fights showed that he still had much left in the tank. It would be interesting to see Golovkin get in shape and be added to one of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s cards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Golovkin’s Statement on Retirement

“I’m not retired. I never announced my retirement, and it’s not my nature to announce things like that,” said Gennadiy Golovkin on the Mayan Tiger Sports Journalist YouTube channel when asked if he’s retired from boxing. “I think to me, life is moments, and if an opportunity arises or something comes up, yes, we might see Gennady Golovkin in the ring again.”

The power and pressure that Golovkin applied to Murata and Canelo in those fights were impressive to watch. His ability was outstanding, and he forced Canelo to box to escape the punishing shots.

The Murata was fun to watch because Golovkin went after him, chopping him down with shots until scoring a knockout in the ninth round in April 2022.