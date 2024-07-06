Gennady Golovkin Says He Would Definitely Consider Fighting Again Under Talked Of Saudi Boxing League

Future Hall of Famer Gennady Golovkin says he would certainly consider fighting again if the talked of Saudi Boxing League were formed. As fans may have read, the powerful Saudi money men have spoken of their desire to pull multiple rival promotional companies together under one umbrella, changing the entire boxing landscape. Some people remain sceptical this will ever happen, while others are more optimistic.

But as far as “Triple-G” is concerned, he says he has a “never say never” attitude regarding his coming back to fight if the Saudi league does become a reality. Golovkin, who was recently handed the position of president of Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee, is now 42 years of age, yet he says he feels “great.”

“Would I be interested in an interesting offer, yeah we have a lot of interest here,” GGG told Reuters. “I would say, never say never. We shall see. I am very comfortable in my position, I feel great, I am at the peak of my form and I would say if something comes up we will look into that.”

Golovkin’s credentials as a modern great are in place, with him really having nothing to prove by fighting again. That said, we fans would be interested in seeing the former middleweight king fight again. Last seen losing his trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez, GGG did look slow and somewhat faded in the September 2022 fight, yet he was still durable and rock solid physically. Who knows how much Golovkin would have to offer if he came back at either 160 or 168 pounds (the weight at which GGG fought Canelo in their third fight) either this year or some time next year?

Never stopped, GGG always showed a great chin, and that asset would perhaps continue to serve him if he did fight again. Golovkin, 42-2-1(37) last won a fight back in April of 2022, when he looked pretty good in stopping Ryota Murata in Japan. Could Golovkin come back and win another world title? Maybe.

So many great ones were unable to avoid the irresistible temptation of making a comeback, and GGG could join the long list.

