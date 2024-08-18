Gennady Golovkin Reportedly Offered Terence Crawford Fight!

The red-hot rumor circulating among boxing websites says former middleweight king Gennady Golovkin has been offered a massive fight with Terence Crawford, which will take place in Saudi Arabia. Now, nothing at all is official as of yet, and may never turn out to be, but a message on social media, posted by BoxRaw, reads as follows:

“Fight rumor of the day!

Some reports that Gennady Golovkin has been offered a fight against Terence Crawford in Saudi Arabia.”

Golovkin is now 42 years old, and he has not fought since losing a decision to Canelo Alvarez in their third fight back in September 2022. GGG, 42-2-1(37), last won a fight back in April 2022, when he stopped Ryota Murata in nine rounds in Japan. A while back, Golovkin said that he was “not retired.”

“I never announced my retirement, and it’s not in my nature to announce things like that,” he said earlier this year. “I think to me, life is moments, and if an opportunity arises or something comes up, yes, we might see Gennady Golovkin in the ring again.”

So, has something come up in the form of an offered fight with pound-for-pound stars like GGG, a future Hall of Famer, and Crawford? Who knows if there is any substance to this rumor? But if the fight does happen – Crawford Vs. Triple G sometime next year, likely in Riyadh if it actually does happen at all – we would all for sure tune in. And imagine what a story it would be, how further Golovkin’s greatness would skyrocket if he managed to defeat “Bud” and take his unbeaten record!

This is getting too far ahead, for sure, but we have seen stranger things happen in boxing, as we have seen more unexpected fights come right out of the blue. Just last week, Saudi money man Turki Alalshikh said he believes Crawford is interested in a fight with Canelo and nothing else. But might a fight with Golovkin interest Crawford?

If a fight between Crawford and Golovkin did happen sometime in 2025, would it prove to be a competitive fight, a terrible mismatch, or perhaps something in between?