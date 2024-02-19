Gervonta Davis Deal On Hold: Hearn Teases Multiple Options for Benn

Eddie Hearn says Gervonta Davis hasn’t accepted a deal to face Conor Benn next for a mega-fight between them. Hearn states that he’s got “our or five” other options for the unbeaten British welterweight Benn (23-0, 14 KOs), with one of them being Danny Garcia.

Hearn says he’ll be speaking with Garcia this week to see where that goes, but he seems excited about the other options for Benn. Whether Hearn will choose a risky opponent for the 27-year-old Benn is questionable because he seems to be saving him for a massive payday clash.

Putting him in with the former two-division world champion Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) would be throwing him in the deep end of the pool, and he’s not nearly ready to fight a world-class level fighter, even an older one like the 35-year-old Danny. The way Benn struggled to defeat Peter Dobson earlier this month shows he’s fighting at British level.

A Web of Contenders Emerge

“No, not yet. We’ll see where that goes,” said Eddie Hearn to Pro Boxing Fans when asked if Gervonta Davis has accepted an offer to fight Conor Benn next. “There’s a lot of movement for Conor Benn. There are probably five fights at the moment for Conor Benn. They are approaching the contractual stage.

“I want to see him fight in the UK next, and it’s going to be a massive fight. Yeah,” said Hearn when asked if Danny Garcia is one of the fighters he’s in talks with for a clash against Benn. “Not major talks.

“Danny Garcia reached out to our team to talk to me direct, and I’ll be talking to him this week. I love the fight with Danny Garcia, the USA or the UK. Like I said, four or five names, and he’s definitely in the mix,” said Hearn.

Is Garcia a Real Possibility?

Historically, Hearn is known for strategic, slow-build matchmaking. Lucrative mega-fights seem to be the long-term goal, suggesting lesser opponents are likely until bigger paydays become inevitable. For now, “The Destroyer” may continue facing easier rivals before stepping into the dangerous end of the talent pool.

It’s intriguing that Hearn even acknowledges Danny Garcia as a viable option. It could be a negotiation tactic to entice other high-profile fighters. This raises a question: Is this fight genuinely on the table or merely a ploy to build buzz around Benn?