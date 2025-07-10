Berlanga vs Sheeraz: Trash-Talk Showdown Before a High-Stakes US Debut

Super middleweight contender and former world title challenger Edgar Berlanga might not be the best fighter in the world, or even the best at his weight class, but Berlanga sure is up there when it comes to the best trash-talkers of the sport right now. Berlanga can be sharp with his tongue, he can be funny, and he can be offensive – sometimes all at once.

Now, just hours ahead of his DAZN PPV fight with 168 pound debutant Hamzah Sheeraz of the UK, Berlanga is in full-on trash-talk mode. And as we look forward to what could well prove to be a good, exciting fight, Berlanga has been entertaining us all at Sheeraz’s expense.

Could a Jermall Charlo Bout Be Next?

Berlanga has vowed to not only KO Sheeraz, but to “f**k him up,” and in a recent interview with The Ring, the Puerto Rican puncher known as “The Chosen One” said he will “scrape this dude.”

And after that, Berlanga said, he wants to see out the year “with a bang.” Berlanga listed a fight with Jermall Charlo at the top of his year-end hit-list.

“If Jermall is there, we can fight him in December,” Berlanga, 23-1(18) said. “I wanna finish this year with a bang after I scrape this dude. That’s what I wanna do.”

Sounds like a plan, and a fight between Berlanga and the terribly inactive Charlo would perhaps make for a good fight itself. But first Berlanga has to take care of business against Sheeraz. Will Berlanga really “scrape” Sheeraz, of whom his promoter expects big things? Or might Sheeraz, in his US debut, make Berlanga eat his colourful words? Again, this one should prove to be a fun fight. The pre-fight hype and the talking from both sides has certainly been quite a lot of fun.