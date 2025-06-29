Chris Eubank Jr-Conor Benn II All Set For September 20th

As great as the first fight was, and as greatly successful as the whole promotion was, it seemed inevitable that British rivals, sons of legends Chris Eubank Junior and Conor Benn, would fight again. And now, as per a news story from The Ring, the inevitable rematch is now all set for September 20th, the return to take place at a venue to be confirmed in London.

Eubank-Benn Rematch Set

As fans who saw the April battle know, Eubank edged Benn on points, the 12 rounds proving to be thrilling back-and-forth stuff. The rematch might not hit all the spots; this is as far as the return being as great a fight, and as far as the sheer intrigue not matching the level that came before the first fight, but this sequel will not be a flop.

As per the Ring news article, the rematch will be jointly promoted by Sela, Boxxer, and Matchroom. And the return fight will again be contested at 160 pounds, with Eubank Jr once again having to obey a 10-pound rehydration clause. So, as angry as Chris Eubank Snr may be at this news, the fans will now be looking forward to another all-action fight.

Can Benn get his revenge, or will Eubank Jr be able to add another Eubank win over the Benn family name in this, a continuing rivalry?

The first fight between Eubank and Benn sold out the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the fight pulled in over 600,000 pay-per-view buys. Eddie Hearn said at the time of the PPV buys for the first fight being announced that a rematch would be even bigger. Maybe this will prove to be the case.

Now, as we can look forward to Eubank-Benn II, what kind of a build-up will we witness this time? Eubank splatted an egg on Benn’s face ahead of the first fight, and the two men exchanged some nasty verbal insults. The hype ahead of fight two may not be able to match that which came before the first fight, but we should see some fun and games all the same.