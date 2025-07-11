Roy Jones Jr Calls Out Floyd Mayweather: ‘No Exhibition, I Want a Real Fight’

All-time great Roy Jones has again called out fellow legend Floyd Mayweather. As fans may be aware, Jones is angry over the way Mayweather – who apparently took it to heart when Jones recently predicted that a fight between a prime Sugar Ray Leonard and a prime Mayweather would not have gone Floyd’s way – put out a video that showed him watching a loop of Jones being KO’d during various stages of his career.

Now, 56 year old Jones has repeated his call for a fight with Mayweather, to show who is really the best. And as he made clear when speaking with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out, Jones does not want to box an exhibition bout with Mayweather, he wants a real fight.

Could Mayweather Step Back into the Ring?

“First of all, the acronym, ‘T.B.E,’ does that accurately describe Floyd Mayweather?” Rahim asked Jones.

“At making money, yes,” Jones said. “He trolled me, that’s fine, I’ll troll him a bit now. You wanna fight, come one. I ain’t tripping, you wanna troll me, come see me. That’s who I am, I don’t do talk well, you know. I ain’t heard nothing yet but they know where I’m at and they know where to find me. It ain’t gonna be no exhibition, I want it real. Ain’t no sense in being an exhibition, what we gonna play for? We both fighting for real, what we playing for? If I say something, I mean it. You wanna do something about it, come on.”

Jones does seem to be absolutely serious about this, and in today’s world, where so many seemingly crazy fights and match-ups take place, we cannot rule this one out. Mayweather vs. Jones, or Jones vs. Mayweather (who would be the A-side here?) – could we see it happen this year, and if so, would you watch it?