“I’m going up. I’m getting stronger. He has to come down,” Prograis said during an interview on the Mr. Versace podcast. “That’s going to play a big part.”

Benn has fought as high as 160 pounds in his last two bouts, while Prograis spent most of his career at 140 before gradually adding weight in recent camps. The fight is set at 150, placing both fighters outside their recent comfort zones. Prograis says the shift favors him physically.

“I feel way better right now,” Prograis said. “I probably should have been moved up a long time ago.”

Conor spent 2025 at middleweight, walking around at roughly 175 lbs for his two-fight series with Chris Eubank Jr. Dropping to 150 lbs for this April 11 bout is a significant ask, especially since Prograis explicitly noted there is no rehydration clause in the contract.

If Benn looks gaunt now, it suggests he’s burning muscle to hit the limit. Prograis is betting that the final few pounds will leave Benn’s chin brittle and his gas tank empty by round six.

He claims 150 lbs is his “natural” weight and that 160 lbs was the anomaly. If he rehydrates effectively without a clause holding him back, he could actually walk into the ring significantly heavier and more powerful than Prograis, who is moving up from 140.

“I feel like I’m going to be the bigger, stronger man,” Regis said. “He fought at 160, now he’s coming down to 150. That’s not easy.”

He pointed to the strain of cutting weight late in a career, especially for a fighter who has recently competed at higher limits. According to Prograis, that adjustment can show up quickly once the fight begins.

“The weight does play a big difference,” Prograis said, referencing Benn’s previous fight with Chris Eubank Jr., where he believed Eubank was compromised by the scale. “You try to restrict somebody like that, it’s hard.”

The biggest criticism of Benn’s career. His “Destroyer” persona was largely built on starching veterans who were at the tail end of their careers.

Chris Algieri: 37 years old; semi-retired/commentator

Chris Van Heerden: 34 years old; well past his peak

Samuel Vargas: Career journeyman/gatekeeper

Chris Eubank Jr.: Natural 160-pounder; 35-36 years old

Prograis represents a different tier of problem. Even at 37, Regis has “championship DNA” and has shared the ring with elite technical operators like Josh Taylor, Devin Haney, and Jack Catterall. Prograis is a world-class southpaw with a high ring IQ.

If Benn is as drained as he looks, Prograis is the worst kind of opponent to face. Regis is a patient power puncher who will test Benn’s midsection and force him to work every second. However, if Benn makes the weight comfortably and uses his youth to maintain a high pace, he might just prove the “hype job” labels wrong.