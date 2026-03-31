Deontay Wilder Vs. Derek Chisora On Saturday Night: Can YOU Pick A Winner?

As fans know, its fight week. Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora will rumble on Saturday night right here in the heart of the UK (for many, THE hotbed of the sport right now, in some ways, at least). A good fight, an interesting fight, a potential slugfest of a heavyweight fight, this one could prove to be a whole lot of fun when it goes down live on DAZN.
But which ageing, we-have-next-to-no-idea-what-they-have-left heavyweight will go down? Or might Saturday’s fight surprise us and go all the way? Both men are talking a great fight, so we will be tuning in, in large part, to see who can back up their words.
Wilder, 44-4-1(43) has not looked good in quite some time, while Chisora, 36-13(23) has looked decent in his most recent fights. How much power does Wilder still carry, and more importantly, how many more head shots is he capable of taking?
How much has Chisora got left in the gas tank compared to how he was once able to, as the saying goes, go all might? And can the British hero put together enough punches to take down Wilder, who may not go quietly. We must remember here, Wilder, like Chisora, has real fighting heart. Might both warriors give too much of themselves on Saturday?
Again, a good fight, at least potentially, between two men who have both turned 40. The loser would likely have to retire, while the winner might just go on to have another big fight. That said, this will be Chisora’s 50th and out fight, and “War” did promise us that he would indeed hang ’em up upon reaching his half-century.
It would be some good way for Chisora to go out if he did manage to KO Wilder. But will it happen for the man who is fast approaching national treasure status, if the one-time “Del Boy” has not already acquired it?
Pick: I’m going for Wilder to turn a losing fight around on its head, this as, trailing behind on points, the former champ finds enough remnants of his withering power to starch a fatigued Chisora. Wilder by late KO.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/31 at 8:16 AM