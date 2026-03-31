“Just a shout out to my promoter, Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, and Frank Smith I appreciate you,” Catterall posted on X.

The message comes after confirmation that Catterall will face unbeaten Shakhram Giyasov for the vacant WBA welterweight title on May 23 in Egypt, on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven.

The post marks a shift from his comments in late March, when he had made clear he was unhappy with the lack of progress in securing a fight. At that stage, there was uncertainty around his next move and whether a meaningful opportunity would materialize in the near term.

That situation has now been resolved with a title fight, but the matchup itself presents a different set of questions.

Giyasov enters the bout unbeaten and brings a style that does not lend itself to being slowed down easily. He applies pressure, throws consistently, and forces opponents to work at a pace that can be difficult to control over long rounds. That has been an issue for Catterall before.

That has been an issue for Catterall before, particularly in fights where he’s been forced onto the back foot and unable to control the pace over long rounds.

He was beaten over 12 rounds by Arnold Barboza Jr. in February 2025 in a fight where he was unable to dictate terms against an opponent who stayed active and kept him engaged. Since then, wins over Harlem Eubank and Ekow Essuman have come against opposition that did not demand the same adjustments.

Giyasov is unlikely to allow the fight to be fought at Catterall’s preferred pace.

Catterall now has the fight he was pushing for, along with a title on the line and a prominent position on a major card. The opportunity is there, but the opponent presents a different level of difficulty than the fights that have followed his last defeat.

He has reason to be satisfied with getting the fight made. How he feels about it after facing Giyasov will depend on whether he can control the kind of fight that develops over 12 rounds.