Conor Benn says leaving Matchroom was “best decision for my family”

After more than a decade with Eddie Hearn’s promotional company, Benn confirmed the move was not easy, given the history and relationships built over that time.

“They are the foundation of who Conor Benn is today. They’re my home, my friends, my people,” Conor said.

The departure, however, came down to what he believes will benefit his family in the long term.

“I can hand on heart say it’s the best decision I made for my family,” Benn said. The choice was made with a long view in mind, focusing on the impact beyond his own career.

“I want to look back in five, ten years and go, was that the best decision for my family?” Benn said.

Benn also shot down the suggestions that he had received financial help during his legal battle, stating that responsibility fell entirely on him.

“He didn’t lend me a cent. It all fell on me,” about Eddie Hearn.

The move marks a significant shift for Benn, who turned professional under Matchroom and developed his career within the promotion’s structure. He described the transition as uncomfortable but necessary.

“Change is never comfortable. It’s all I’ve ever known for 10 years,” Benn said.

Conor indicated that advice from former world champion Miguel Cotto influenced his thinking, particularly around long-term priorities over titles and accolades.

“The belts mean nothing. Your children are your legacy,” Benn said, recalling a conversation with Cotto.

As he prepares for the next phase of his career, Benn made clear that future decisions will continue to be guided by family rather than sentiment.

“All that matters is my kids and giving them the best life possible,” he said.