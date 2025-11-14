Joseph Parker Tests Positive for Cocaine on Day of Wardley Fight – A Stunning Shock

Now, this has come as an almighty shock. It has been reported by Ring Magazine and other news outlets that Joseph Parker has failed a drugs test, this regarding his recent 11th round stoppage loss to Fabio Wardley. Reports say Parker tested positive for cocaine. The breaking news actually came from UK tabloid The Sun, and apparently Parker tested positive for the illegal drug on the DAY of the fight.

Fans will no doubt ask the question, why then was the fight allowed to go ahead when the authorities knew Parker had tested positive for cocaine? Further into the article, two members of Marker’s team, said to be “dismayed” at the findings, will now request to have Parker’s B-sample tested. But as people who follow the sport know all too well, rarely if ever is fighter’s B-sample any different to his or her A-sample.

What Happens Now for Joseph Parker?

Parker, one of the genuine nice guys of the sport, was tested by VADA on the day of the Wardley fight, and news of his failed test broke earlier on today. Parker is currently away on holiday and he is certain to be upset when he gets news of what has been reported.

Again, this really has come as a massive shock, even when fighters testing positive for illegal stimulants is sadly rife in the sport. Can Parker possibly restore his good-guy image and regain the trust of the world’s boxing fans after this?

Cocaine Isn’t a PED — But the Consequences Are Serious

As has been pointed out, cocaine in not a PED, a performance-enhancing drug, it is instead a recreational drug. However, Parker could now face a two-year ban from the sport.

Parker is of course not the first fighter to have indulged in cocaine, but again, his use – and maybe it was a one-off – has come as the most startling to hear about.