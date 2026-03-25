Capturing the title would open the door for a unification match against WBO champion Devin Haney, and possibly a fight against Shakur Stevenson if he backs off his rehydration clause demand.

“I really made sure nothing changes. I want the WBC world title this year. That is a must. That’s that,” Benn said to talkSport Boxing.

The 26-year-old described the April 11 fight as part of a one-fight agreement, leaving his next move open depending on the result.

“It’s a one-fight deal. Providing I get the win on April 11th, we’ll see what doors open,” he said.

Benn indicated that discussions around Zuffa’s position on sanctioning bodies have not altered his plans, placing responsibility on his team to manage those details.

“I don’t know the politics of it all. I don’t know what’s been said. I don’t know what Zuffa are doing. My team know,” he said.

He added that a title opportunity is expected within the year if he handles his upcoming fight.

“It’s almost guaranteed I’ll fight for one by the end of the year, providing I do what I need to do,” Benn said.

The April 11 bout will take place at 150 pounds, with Benn planning a return to the 147-pound division later in the year as part of his title push. That’s a fight that Conor must win against the 37-year-old Regis Prograis.

Losing to him would erase his chances of fighting WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia in 2026 and put him in a position where he would need to climb his way back.