Hearn explained that his initial response was emotional, but that feeling has changed as he has had more time to think about how things were handled.

“Normally with me, after a little bit I just go, ‘It’s [bad],’” Hearn said to the Pro Boxing Fans channel. “But it’s actually aggravating me more and more. I’m not upset anymore. I’m actually quite angry.”

He made clear that the issue was not only the decision itself, but the lack of direct communication before it happened.

“He wouldn’t even phone me,” Hearn said. “I’m more of a person to sit down face to face and say, ‘I’ve got to tell you something,’ which is what he should have done in the first place.”

The breakdown has not led Hearn to take any immediate action involving shared connections, including the gym environment, which he described as separate from the disagreement.

“I’m not interested in petty stuff,” Hearn said. “That’s his gym. I respect that.”

Despite that, Hearn indicated the situation would not be brushed aside if the two come face to face at a future event.

“If I see him, I’d have to say something,” he said. “I couldn’t just act like nothing happened.”

Hearn also suggested he expects to cross paths with Benn again, given overlapping fighters and events, increasing the likelihood of a direct conversation.

For now, the split remains unresolved, with Hearn making it clear the issue is less about business terms and more about how the departure was handled. If Conor’s career turns sour, Hearn could see him return to the fold at Matchroom. Whether he would want to take him back is the major question.