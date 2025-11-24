Bill Haney let Conor Benn know in a not-so-subtle way last Saturday night that he’s not in the picture for Devin Haney’s next fight after his upset 12-round unanimous decision win over WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. on November 22nd at the ANB Arena in Riyadh.

Ringside Boredom

Conor (24-1, 14 KOs) was in the front row last Saturday, sitting near promoter Eddie Hearn, and looking bored as he watched Haney hold frequently on his way to a less spectacular decision over the younger, harder-punching Norman Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs).

It wasn’t pretty, but Haney got the job done, winning by the scores 114-113, 116-111, and 117-110. Some fans complained about the 114-113 score, but when one looks at all the holding that Devin did and how few punches he landed [70], it’s understandable why that judge had it close.

After the fight, Bill gloated about Devin’s win, acting as if it were a blowout performance, and dismissing Conor Benn’s credentials by pointing out that the 29-year-old has never won a world title. Bill’s comments came across loud and clear as a signal that he wants no part of letting Benn anywhere near his son.

Bill’s Cold Message

“Conor [Benn] ‘When’. When is he going to get a belt? When is he going to do what Devin has done?” said Bill Haney after Devin’s victory over WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. last Saturday night.

If the prerequisite for Conor getting a fight against Haney is for him to win a belt first, it might not happen soon enough for it to be a unification between them. Haney isn’t expected to hold onto his newly won WBO title for long. He’ll be fine, as he doesn’t face his former conqueror, Ryan Garcia. The way Devin fought against Norman Jr., he didn’t show any improvement over his loss to Garcia in 2024.

A Belt or No Fight

“When is he going to do something in boxing that’s on Devin Haney’s level? I mean just one thing, before you start talking to us. We did the stadium in Australia [against George Kambosos], we did that for undisputed. We did Lomachenko,” said Bill.

Haney has been put in the perfect position to win all his belts. He beat Kambosos Jr, who fans viewed as a one-hit wonder that lucked out by capturing his lightweight titles against an ill Teofimo Lopez. Haney’s other victories came against a faded 35-year-old WBC light welterweight champion, Regis Prograis, and finally Norman Jr., who was elevated to WBO 147-lb champion outside of the ring.

“There are a lot of tremendously talented fighters who deserve a shot. Let’s give the champ his well due respect,” said Bill.

Waiting on Ryan Garcia

Haney will likely wait until the smoke clears from Ryan Garcia’s fight against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on February 21st, and then go after Ryan if he’s victorious. Fighting Conor Benn would be too risky for Devin because there’s a good chance he’ll lose.