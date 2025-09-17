Eubank Jr.’s Stream-of-Consciousness Rant Reveals His Intense Dislike for Conor Benn and Eddie Hearn

Chris Eubank Jr. really let Conor Benn and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, know what he thought of them in today’s kickoff press conference for their ‘Unfinished Business’ rematch at middleweight on November 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

The Villian’s Uncensored Rant

Labeling Benn and Hearn, “Wolves in Sheep’s clothing,” Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) let the media know that he views those two as fakes, “pretending to be good guys.”

It was like a patient during a psych visit, using free association to spill out a stream-of-consciousness without censoring themselves, saying whatever came to mind. Eubank Jr. intensely dislikes Benn and Eddie, poisoned from his previous interaction with them earlier this year, for the April 26th fight.

What we learned from listening to Eubank Jr. today is that he views Benn (23-1, 14 KOs) and Hearn in a negative light, seeing them as pretenders, rather than liking them as individuals heading into this rematch.

The Eubank Jr. vs. Benn 2 rematch will be shown on DAZN PPV on November 15th. It’s priced at £19.95 in the UK and $24.99 in the U.S. The undercard has yet to be revealed, and fans are curious about who it’ll be.

Not surprisingly, many of them don’t see any point in the rematch after Eubank Jr’s 12-round unanimous decision win over Benn earlier this year on April 26. The scores were 116-112, 116-112, and 116-112.

“Experience was gained. So on November 15th, you’ll get a better version,” said Conor Benn during today’s kickoff press conference for his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr.

It would have been better if Benn had shown the fans that he’s learned from “experience” by slipping in a fight in between his rematch against Eubank Jr.

If Benn had beaten one of the top middleweights like Yoenli Hernandez or Carlos Adames. He could say that he’s learned from his loss, and fans would believe him.

A Public Display of Dislike

“For my entire life as a professional career, I’ve been the villain, the bad guy. 38 fights of people loving to hate me,” said Eubank Jr. “I’m going to tell you now that you’re not a people’s champ. You keep letting Eddie Hearn blow smoke up your a** and you’re going to end up being even more of an embarrassment than he is.

“These are not the men of the people. They’re pretending to be the good guys—wolves in sheep’s clothing. They will break any rules they can to try and get ahead,” said Eubank Jr., tarring Benn and Hearn with the same brush.