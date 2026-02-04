Yuriorkis Gamboa Signs Up For Bare Knuckle Deal With BKB

In perhaps surprising news, it has been reported that Cuban boxer, former two-belt featherweight champion and 2004 Olympic gold medallist Yuriorkis Gamboa, has signed on to fight in bare-knuckle. As has been confirmed, Gamboa, now aged 44 and last seen in the ring in April of 2022 when he was stopped in five rounds by Isaac Cruz, has signed a deal with BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing.

Gamboa, a real joy to watch in his prime years of 2009 to 2014, will join fellow former world champions like Paulie Malignaggi and James DeGale as boxers who made the transition from the ring to bare knuckle. Gamboa, though, may find it harder to make the switch, simply as he was such a pure boxer when he was doing his thing. Also, Gamboa might be the most talented and gifted boxer to be snapped up by BKB.