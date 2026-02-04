Yuriorkis Gamboa Signs Up For Bare Knuckle Deal With BKB

In perhaps surprising news, it has been reported that Cuban boxer, former two-belt featherweight champion and 2004 Olympic gold medallist Yuriorkis Gamboa, has signed on to fight in bare-knuckle. As has been confirmed, Gamboa, now aged 44 and last seen in the ring in April of 2022 when he was stopped in five rounds by Isaac Cruz, has signed a deal with BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing.
Gamboa, a real joy to watch in his prime years of 2009 to 2014, will join fellow former world champions like Paulie Malignaggi and James DeGale as boxers who made the transition from the ring to bare knuckle. Gamboa, though, may find it harder to make the switch, simply as he was such a pure boxer when he was doing his thing. Also, Gamboa might be the most talented and gifted boxer to be snapped up by BKB.
Gamboa is excited to be close to his bare-knuckle debut.
“Bare-knuckle boxing is the oldest form of boxing,” Gamboa said in a press release. “After winning an Olympic gold medal, world championships in boxing, now I’m focused and excited to become BKB Bare Knuckle world champion. I’m going to showcase my skills and show why I belong at the very top of this sport.”
It will be interesting to see who Gamboa fights upon his BKB debut, and if the stylist can, in fact, make the substantial adjustments required to be a success in his new combat sport. Again, Gamboa was for a while a very special boxer, one who seemed to be headed for real greatness. Ultimately, despite winning two world titles and beating the likes of Orlando Salido, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Darleys Perez, Jason Sosa, and others, Gamboa fell short.
How much Gamboa can achieve in bare-knuckle we will soon find out.
Last Updated on 02/04/2026