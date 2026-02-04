Dubois vs Harper, Scotney vs Flores Set for April 5 in London

A pair of major title fights has been confirmed for April 5 in London, with two championship unifications set to headline the card.
Caroline Dubois will face Terri Harper in a lightweight unification bout, with the WBC and WBO titles on the line. Dubois enters as the WBC champion, while Harper brings the WBO belt into the matchup.
On the same card, Ellie Scotney will meet Mayelli Flores for the Ring Magazine title and the undisputed junior featherweight championship. All four recognised world titles at 122 pounds will be at stake in that bout.
The event is scheduled to take place on April 5 in London, with both fights representing significant consolidation moments in their respective divisions.
Last Updated on 02/04/2026