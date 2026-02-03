Brandon Adams Could Land Two Title Shots Without a Belt

But at the same time, Adams has quietly climbed to the # 1 spot in the WBO’s junior middleweight rankings. That opening appeared after Kelly challenged for, and won, the IBF title. Once Kelly moved across sanctioning bodies, his WBO ranking slot became vacant. Adams, previously sitting just below him, slid up without throwing a punch.

That creates a rare situation. Adams is now one win away from an IBF mandatory position while also sitting first in line for a WBO title shot against Xander Zayas, who currently holds the WBO belt and recently added the WBA title as well.

For fans, the surprising part isn’t Adams’ recent form. He has earned respect with wins, including a strong showing in his rematch with Serhii Bohachuk last September. The surprise is how quickly opportunity has stacked up around him. One scheduled fight could lead to a title shot, while another title path exists regardless of that outcome.

At 154 pounds, movement between sanctioning bodies is doing as much work as the fights themselves. Adams has stayed active, stayed relevant, and stayed close enough to the top for timing to work in his favor.

Whether he cashes in on one path or both, the reality is simple. Brandon Adams is suddenly right in the middle of the title picture, and a lot of fans are only just noticing.