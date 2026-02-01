Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela won a ten-round unanimous decision over fellow Mexican Diego Torres Nunez in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 02 on February 1 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The lightweight bout aired on Paramount+ and went the distance, with all three judges scoring the fight 99-91 for Valenzuela.
The contest marked Valenzuela’s first appearance at lightweight following his recent run at junior welterweight, where he previously held the WBA title. Torres entered the bout with a record that included 19 knockouts in 22 wins, setting up an all-Mexican matchup scheduled for ten rounds.
The early rounds featured exchanges at close and mid-range, with both fighters landing punches. Valenzuela fought from a southpaw stance throughout the bout. In the fourth round, a left hand opened a cut, resulting in visible blood without stopping the action.
No knockdowns were recorded.
The bout went to the scorecards after ten completed rounds.
The unanimous decision improves Jose Rayo Valenzuela to 15-3 with nine knockouts and represents a successful debut at lightweight. Torres falls to 22-2 following the decision loss, which marked the first time he went the distance in defeat.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Zuffa Boxing 02: Second Card Set for Feb. 1 at UFC Apex
- Report: Jose Valenzuela Among Fighters Linked to Zuffa Boxing
- Gary Antuanne Russell Overcomes Valenzuela’s Late Surge to Secure Unanimous Decision Win – Boxing Results
- Bohachuk Wins Split Decision Over Butaev in Las Vegas | Boxing Results
- Kalajdzic Rallies to Stop Gvozdyk in Seventh Round | Boxing Results
- WBO Approves Sheeraz vs Begic for Vacant Super Middleweight Title
Last Updated on 02/01/2026