Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela won a ten-round unanimous decision over fellow Mexican Diego Torres Nunez in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 02 on February 1 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The lightweight bout aired on Paramount+ and went the distance, with all three judges scoring the fight 99-91 for Valenzuela.

The contest marked Valenzuela’s first appearance at lightweight following his recent run at junior welterweight, where he previously held the WBA title. Torres entered the bout with a record that included 19 knockouts in 22 wins, setting up an all-Mexican matchup scheduled for ten rounds.