Deontay Wilder Says He Has “Proof” Tyson Fury Cheated, Says Fury Cannot Enter The US

Now, first things first – Fury IS currently banned from entering the US, but this is because of his alleged ties to Daniel Kinahan, a figure who has been linked to organised crime in Ireland. Fury absolutely denies any ongoing relationship with Kinahan, with the former world champion saying he has “nothing to hide.”

But Wilder is adamant Fury cheated in the first fight he and “The Gypsy King” had (Fury getting up from two knockdowns to box to a draw), as well as in their second meeting (when Fury scored a dominant 7th round stoppage win).

Wilder Says he “can’t think about the third fight,” but that he has “proof and evidence” of Fury’s cheating in their first two bouts, and he says he will present this proof and evidence to the people in his forthcoming documentary/movie of his life.

Fury seems totally unfazed by what Wilder has had to say, with the former world ruler – himself set to return to the ring in April, this against Arslanbek Makhmudov – stating that a loss can and should be viewed as a “life lesson” – as Fury says he now views his two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Fury says he is not “crying and moaning ” about his defeats the way Wilder is about his.

So, has Wider really got any proof that Fury cheated in either the 2018 or the 2020 fight he engaged in with the British star, or is Wilder simply a sore loser, maybe one of the sorest?

That Wilder docu/film could be well worth watching when it comes out. Especially if there’s a smoking gun or two in there some place!

In the meantime, Wilder says his talked-of fight with Usyk will still happen, while Usyk has recently gone on record as saying he will gladly box Fury a third time.