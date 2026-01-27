Saturday’s IBF 154-pound title fight between Bakhram Murtazaliev and Josh Kelly plays a central role in that picture. Eddie Hearn, who promotes both Ennis and Kelly, has confirmed that Kelly has already agreed to face Ennis in his first title defence if he wins. Murtazaliev, should he retain the belt, has also expressed interest in fighting Ennis next.

Either outcome places Ennis in a clear title position without relying on a separate set of talks to conclude. The belt is active, the contenders are available, and the pathway is defined by results rather than negotiation timelines.

Ortiz’s situation remains more complicated. His legal dispute with Golden Boy Promotions has slowed progress and introduced uncertainty that sits outside Ennis’s control. While interest in the matchup still exists, there is no confirmed resolution or clear schedule. That uncertainty has limited how quickly the fight can move forward, regardless of intent on either side.

From Ennis’s perspective, waiting carries its own cost. A title opportunity against the winner of Murtazaliev and Kelly would place him directly into the championship mix at 154 pounds and allow his career to continue advancing while other issues play out elsewhere. That option becomes clearer once Saturday’s result is known.

Murtazaliev represents a massive physical test. He is a powerhouse who breaks opponents down with relentless pressure. Kelly, on the other hand, offers a technical, slick style that would test Ennis’s ability to cut off the ring. Either matchup provides Ennis with a fresh story for the fans and a new challenge for the fighter.

Public comments continue to describe Ennis against Ortiz as a priority. At the same time, alternative routes are being outlined openly and in detail. That contrast suggests the coming days may shape Ennis’s next opponent more than they decide the fate of the long-anticipated matchup.

If Ennis and Ortiz eventually meet, the bout will still draw attention. For now, the more immediate development is that Ennis’s next step is tied to activity in the ring this weekend, not to whether negotiations finally reach a conclusion.