“I’m Done”: Deontay Wilder Walks Out Of Interview Over Fury Questions

Deontay Wilder (43-4-1, 42 KOs) erupted during a live talkSPORT appearance and stormed out of the studio after host Simon Jordan pressed him on long-running accusations against Tyson Fury.

Wilder had joined Derek Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) to promote their scheduled heavyweight fight at London’s O2 Arena on DAZN, but the interview unraveled within minutes once Fury’s name surfaced. The breakdown shifts attention away from the matchup itself and back onto disputes that have followed Wilder since the trilogy defeats.



YouTube video

Fury Mention Ignites Clash

“I don’t want to talk about him,” Wilder snapped as Jordan raised Fury early in the segment. “We’re here about Derek Chisora, we are not going to talk about him at all, understand that.”

Jordan continued, referencing Wilder’s past allegations that Fury tampered with glove padding before their second and third fights. Wilder fired back by calling Fury “the biggest cheat in boxing,” insisting his claims were grounded in fact rather than frustration.

When Jordan labeled the explanations “flaky” and said the stance was disappointing for a former champion, the exchange tipped. “You can say what you want, I know the truth, I have the facts,” Wilder shot back.

YouTube video

Walkout Escalates Scene

Moments later, Wilder stood and ended the interview himself. “I don’t give a f*** about that! I said we didn’t want to bring him up in the first place, it ain’t got s*** to do with him,” he yelled while exiting the set.

Security moved in as the former WBC titleholder left the building, bringing an abrupt end to what had been planned as routine fight promotion.

The temperature had already been rising. Chisora, a longtime Fury ally, entered carrying a cardboard cutout of the British heavyweight and joked, “Come and take a selfie.” Wilder answered with a crude threat, signaling the mood before the formal interview even began.

YouTube video

Fury Responds Indirectly

The confrontation arrived a day after Fury appeared to address Wilder’s allegations while discussing his own defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

“You don’t hear me crying and moaning about it, saying someone cheated,” Fury said on Instagram. “That’s not me. There’s no point crying over spilt milk.”

Though Fury was not directly involved in the broadcast, the rivalry continues to surface whenever Wilder returns to the public stage.

Wilder has not fought in nearly a year and is attempting to stabilize his position in a heavyweight field that has moved on without him.

For a 40-year-old puncher seeking relevance in a division now shaped by Usyk and a new contender class, emotional volatility carries risk. Nights like this preserve Wilder’s visibility, keeping past rivalries closer to Wilder’s public image than future positioning.

YouTube video


