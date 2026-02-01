Gvozdyk controlled the early part of the contest and appeared on his way to a straightforward win. He dropped Radivoje Kalajdzic twice in the opening round and continued to bank rounds with movement, combinations, and clean power shots. Through the first half of the fight, Kalajdzic absorbed punishment while struggling to establish a consistent offense.

The tone shifted as the bout moved into the middle rounds. Kalajdzic began closing the distance more effectively and landing right hands that slowed Gvozdyk’s movement. By round seven, Gvozdyk showed visible signs of fatigue and vulnerability.

Kalajdzic capitalized during an exchange, landing a series of heavy shots that sent Gvozdyk to the canvas. Although Gvozdyk beat the count, he remained unsteady and was unable to defend himself effectively as Kalajdzic followed up. The referee stepped in to stop the contest, awarding Kalajdzic a technical knockout victory.

The result stands as a significant upset, with Kalajdzic overcoming two early knockdowns to score the stoppage. Gvozdyk entered the fight as a heavy favorite and had been ahead on the scorecards prior to the finish.

The bout was scheduled for ten rounds at light heavyweight.