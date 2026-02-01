Butaev established himself early through steady body work and clean counters in close range. He connected frequently during the opening rounds and appeared to control several early exchanges, with observers split on the scorecards through the first half of the bout. Post fight punch statistics listed Butaev with a higher total of landed punches. No knockdowns were recorded during the fight.

Bohachuk threw combinations during the middle rounds, with much of the action occurring at close range. Both fighters landed punches in repeated exchanges, and neither was knocked down during that stretch.

The tenth round also featured exchanges at close range. Both fighters landed punches, and the bout went to the final bell without a stoppage or knockdown.

The judges returned split scorecards of 96-94, 96-94, and 94-96, awarding the decision to Bohachuk. Two judges favored his overall activity across the later rounds, while the dissenting card reflected Butaev’s early work.

The victory moves Bohachuk to 27-3 and provides a successful first result at middleweight. Butaev drops to 16-2 following a competitive loss in a bout that drew strong reaction from viewers due to its consistent exchanges and sustained pace.