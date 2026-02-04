Albert Ramirez Withdraws From His Bout Against Lerrone Richards

Unbeaten Mehmet Unal (14-0, 12 KOs) now headlines against European champion Altin Zogaj (17-0, 9 KOs) in a bout that holds immediate ranking consequence. Unal sits ninth with the WBC and enters his second Continental title defense under Marc Ramsay. A win secures positioning near eliminator territory and strengthens Eye of the Tiger’s hand in future purse discussions.

Medical withdrawal alters main-event control

Ramirez’s exit freezes WBA interim movement at 175 pounds and redirects industry attention toward the WBC channel. Sanctioning bodies track activity, and inactivity slows mandatory flow. Unal gains a lane that rarely opens this late in camp.

Zogaj arrives with European hardware and an unbeaten record. Victories over recognized belt holders travel well during ranking reviews. Twelve disciplined rounds would register louder than any negotiation memo.

In the co-feature, Dzmitry Asanau (11-0, 5 KOs) defends the WBC Continental lightweight strap against Carlos Ramos (18-3-1, 10 KOs). Asanau holds the No. 4 WBC slot and No. 11 with the IBF, placement that edges him toward final eliminator range if activity holds.

Thomas Chabot (11-1, 7 KOs) meets Dominic Babineau (13-2-1, 11 KOs) across ten rounds at featherweight, a divisional shift that tests Chabot’s punch resistance and scale discipline. Wyatt Sanford (5-0, 2 KOs) faces Alexis Gabriel Camejo (10-5-2, 1 KO), while Keven Beausejour (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Petr Strnad (4-3-2, 2 KOs). Dante Tice (1-0) opens against Gonzalo Manriquez (6-7-1).

Fight week rewards the gym that stays ready; the rankings follow the fighter who answers the call.