Emiliano Vargas is scheduled to return on February 28, opening his 2026 campaign against Agustin Ezequiel Quintana at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
The bout will take place on the undercard of a DAZN event headlined by a junior lightweight unification between Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo Nunez. Navarrete and Nunez are expected to compete for the WBO and IBF titles.
Vargas enters the fight unbeaten and continues to be moved steadily at super lightweight. The 21 year old fought four times in 2025, winning all four bouts. Three of those wins ended inside the distance. His activity level has kept him visible as he continues to build rounds against varied opposition.
Quintana presents a different type of test. He has been stopped only once in 25 professional fights and enters on a four fight winning streak. He last fought in 2025, scoring a wide decision over Walter Cordoba. In December 2024, Quintana recorded the most significant win of his career when he defeated Marc Castro by split decision after being cast as a clear underdog.
The matchup is expected to provide Vargas with extended rounds against a durable opponent rather than a short night.
Also scheduled for the card is a welterweight bout between Tahmir Smalls and Abel Ramos. Smalls remains unbeaten, while Ramos brings experience as a former three time title challenger.
The February 28 event will stream on DAZN.
Last Updated on 01/15/2026