In the second round, Magsayo boxed on the back foot and threw short combinations, including a sequence of hooks and a right hand lead. McCrory continued to move forward but was largely kept at range. In the third, Magsayo blocked or avoided most incoming shots and landed another right hand midway through the round.

The fourth round included a four-punch combination from Magsayo that landed clean. He followed with a left hook to the body and a right hand with 35 seconds remaining that sent McCrory backward. McCrory attempted to trade but absorbed additional clean punches.

McCrory’s corner warned him that after the fourth round, they would stop the fight if he continued to take clean shots. Magsayo landed early in the fifth, and the corner entered the ring at 0:21 to stop the fight.

“Big difference,” Magsayo said. “The weight, the training camp, the sparring, everything. I’m strong, I’m powerful in this division.”

Magsayo has won five consecutive fights since moving up from featherweight, where he won a title against Gary Russell Jr. in 2022 before losses to Rey Vargas and Brandon Figueroa. He has competed at junior lightweight and lightweight since moving up.

McCrory was previously stopped in the eighth round by Lamont Roach Jr. in June 2024 and has now lost two of his last three fights.