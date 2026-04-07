In a post on Instagram, Vianello said his team had agreed to all terms and that he had already signed the contract for the bout, which was expected to take place under the Riyadh Season banner.

“My team had agreed on all terms for me to fight Martin Bakole on May 23 in Giza, Egypt. I even signed the contract. It would have been an honor to fight for @turki @ringmagazine,” Vianello wrote.

“For some reason, he decided to pull out of the fight without any explanation at the very last hour. Not even an excuse from @martin_bakole_ @boxxer @billynelsonboxing.”

Vianello added that he remains in training and suggested a rescheduled date later in the year.

“I’m still in the gym this morning, doing my part. July sounds like a good time to find your courage again, unless you have finished with boxing now.”

There has been no public statement from Martin Bakole, his promoter Boxxer, or trainer Billy Nelson responding to the claim.

The situation remains based on Vianello’s account only, with no confirmation or explanation from Bakole’s side at the time of publication.

Bakole has not fought since his majority draw with Efe Ajagba in May 2025. No replacement opponent or revised date has been announced.

Martin, 34, has struggled with his weight in several recent outings. He weighed in at a career-high 320 lbs for his loss to Joseph Parker and was still significantly heavy, nearly 300 lbs, for his draw against Efe Ajagba in May 2025.

If he hasn’t been training consistently in the Congo, as some rumors suggest, he may have realized he couldn’t get down to fighting weight by May 23. Pulling out “at the last hour” often points to a fighter being physically unready rather than a sudden injury.

There is growing chatter in boxing circles that Bakole’s focus has shifted. Since his winless 2025 campaign, reports have surfaced that he is spending more time on his business ventures and nightclubs in the Congo than in the gym with Billy Nelson.

In boxing, a sudden withdrawal sometimes means a bigger opportunity has just landed. Ben Shalom (BOXXER) recently mentioned they were looking at a major 2026 for Bakole, specifically mentioning young phenom Moses Itauma.

If His Excellency Turki Alalshikh or Boxxer decided they wanted Bakole for a different, more lucrative slot later in the summer, they might have pulled him from the Egypt card to save him for that specific date.