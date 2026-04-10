Garcia had previously said he would face Lopez on July 25, but that bout is no longer in place following movement around other welterweight fights. A proposed matchup between Haney and Rolando Romero failed to move forward, reopening the possibility of a second fight between Garcia and Haney.

Garcia made it clear which opponent he wants next.

“Hopefully, it is Devin Haney next,” Ryan said to Kick. “He doesn’t really want to call me out. I put a lot of fear into him last time.”

WBC welterweight champion Garcia is coming off a unanimous decision win over Mario Barrios in February, a result that secured his first world title. That fight had positioned him for a rematch with Haney, though both fighters explored other options in the weeks that followed.

Haney, who holds the WBO title, had been linked to Rolly, but with those talks no longer progressing, attention has returned to a potential rematch with Ryan. The fight has previously been discussed for September, with Haney expected to take a bout beforehand.

Garcia also has WBC mandatory challenger Conor Benn as a possible opponent later this year. However, a unification bout with Haney would take priority if terms can be agreed.

Riyadh Season has been involved in staging several recent high-profile boxing events, with Turki Alalshikh playing a leading role in those cards. Garcia and Haney are both positioned for high-value purses, placing any potential rematch among the bigger fights currently being discussed.

Ryan and Haney are both positioned for high-value purses, placing any potential rematch in line with the type of bouts that have required significant external funding.

Garcia’s next fight date remains unclear, but his latest comments suggest that his focus is on facing Haney.