Haney said increased competition between promoters and broadcasters could benefit fighters directly through higher purses and more negotiating power. Bill’s take on Zuffa Boxing hits on a major shift happening in the sport right now.

“The more people that’s in the sport, the more competitive it is, it drives the price up,” Bill said to MillCity Boxing, pointing to the potential impact of a new major player entering the market.

He’s looking at it from a pure business perspective, seeing Dana White’s entry as a way to turn up the heat on existing players like DAZN and Top Rank. Since Zuffa Boxing officially launched its monthly series in January 2026, the landscape has changed fast. Here’s a breakdown of how the promotion is actually operating compared to the “potential” Haney is talking about.

They’ve already started signing significant talent. Jai Opetaia is arguably their biggest long-term star and recently won the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight title on March 8. Other signings include Callum Walsh, Jose Valenzuela, and Serhii Bohachuk.

TKO Group is planning 12 to 16 events for 2026. Most of these are “numbered” events held at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, similar to UFC Fight Nights.

They are also partnering with Sela (backed by Turki Alalshikh) for massive events. The next big one is Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 in London, which will stream on Netflix.

Haney’s logic is simple. More bidders equal higher prices. Paramount+ Deal: Zuffa secured an exclusive U.S. media rights deal with Paramount+, which puts a new, well-funded platform in direct competition with DAZN and ESPN.

For a “free agent” camp like the Haneys, having a new entity that needs to fill 16 dates a year provides massive leverage. If DAZN won’t hit a number, they can now theoretically walk across the street to TKO.

The “Rising Tide” Theory. Bill suggests that even if a fighter doesn’t sign with Zuffa, the mere existence of their budget forces Hearn, Arum, and De La Hoya to pay more to keep their own stars from jumping ship.

Haney referenced the current landscape, which already includes platforms such as DAZN and established promotional figures like Bob Arum, Eddie Hearn, and Oscar De La Hoya. He suggested that adding another well-funded entity into that mix would force networks and promoters to compete more aggressively for talent.

The Haney camp has previously worked across multiple promotional and broadcast setups, and Bill indicated that approach will continue if new opportunities emerge.

“The earth is our turf, and we work with everybody,” he said when asked about potential partnerships across different platforms.

Haney’s stance is clear. More money in the sport means more options for fighters, and more pressure on promoters to pay.