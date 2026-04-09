The exchange began as a standard staredown before Makhmudov wrapped his arms around Fury and raised him briefly, drawing a reaction from those in attendance. Both heavyweights appeared similar in size, but the ease of the lift drew attention.

The moment was light-hearted rather than confrontational, with Fury appearing relaxed as the two interacted. It broke the tension of the face-off and quickly became one of the more talked-about clips from the event.

Makhmudov has previously spoken about testing himself in extreme situations as part of his preparation.

“I like a challenge. I want to feel myself in this terrible situation,” Makhmudov said. “We’re going to know Saturday night.”

The moment also reflected Makhmudov’s approach heading into the fight. He has repeatedly described himself as someone who seeks out difficult situations and embraces physical challenges as part of his preparation.

“I like challenge from when I was a kid,” Makhmudov said. “I want to try myself in this kind of situation.”

That mindset has carried into this matchup, where he faces the most recognizable opponent of his career on a major stage.

Despite the relaxed tone of the face-off, Makhmudov made clear that his focus remains on performing once the fight begins.

“Two big guys go in the ring, land a lot of punches and don’t receive,” Makhmudov said.

The brief exchange drew a strong reaction from the crowd, with laughter and surprise spreading quickly around the venue.

Fury, returning after a lengthy layoff, remained composed throughout the exchange. Attention now shifts to the ring, where the tone is expected to change when the two meet.

The two are scheduled to meet Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, live on Netflix.