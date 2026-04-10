Alvarez lost his titles in September when he was beaten by Crawford, then underwent elbow surgery that is expected to keep him out until the autumn. Attention has turned to a potential fight with Christian Mbilli, who was elevated to full WBC champion earlier this year.

Mbilli’s promoter, Camille Estephan, said after his fighter, Osleys Iglesias, won the IBF title that Alvarez is looking to reclaim the WBC belt.

“Canelo will hopefully fight Christian [Mbilli]. He seems to want the WBC title. We’re not gonna give it to him. We will beat him,” Estephan said. “We want to have all the titles in Quebec, all five, soon enough. We are gonna get all the other titles, and then they’ll fight and we’ll have the superstar out of Quebec right here.”

The WBC belt is now part of a wider split at 168 pounds. Osleys Iglesias picked up the IBF title on Thursday, while other belts are scheduled to be contested in May.

Jose Armando Resendiz is set to defend the WBA title against Jaime Munguia on May 2, while Hamzah Sheeraz is due to face Alem Begic on May 23 for the vacant WBO belt.

Alvarez has not announced his next opponent, but the WBC title has been identified as a likely route for his return.

Mbilli has continued to build his position in the division with recent wins and regular activity, keeping him in line for major opportunities. The timing of Alvarez’s return could depend on his recovery and whether negotiations for a title fight can be finalized in the coming months.