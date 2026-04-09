According to Mike Coppinger, the opening main event is expected to feature Abdullah Mason defending his lightweight title against Joe Cordina in Cleveland.

Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) would be making the first defense of the WBO belt he won in November against Sam Noakes. Cordina (19-1, 9 KOs) has moved up to lightweight and won two fights since losing to Anthony Cacace, which ended his IBF super featherweight title run.

The fight has not been officially confirmed by Top Rank or Matchroom Boxing.

The matchup would pair a young champion early in his title run against a former world champion with experience at a lower weight.

The series will air on TNT Sports in the United States while streaming globally on DAZN. It is expected to feature championship fights and high-level matchups tied to DAZN’s relationships with major promoters, including Matchroom, Golden Boy, Queensberry, and Top Rank.

Both companies will also co-produce studio coverage, with shoulder programming planned around each event. Content is expected across Bleacher Report, House of Highlights, and truTV, including weigh-ins, press conferences, and behind-the-scenes features.

The rollout builds on earlier cooperation between the two groups and signals a push to expand boxing’s reach across both traditional television and streaming platforms in the United States.

The first event is expected to set the template for future cards, with a consistent monthly schedule and a mix of title fights and contender bouts. Further details on venues, undercards, and broadcast teams are expected closer to launch.

Initial ticket and broadcast information has not yet been released. No official start times have been confirmed yet. Announcements are expected in the coming weeks. Promoters are expected to confirm details once contracts are finalized.