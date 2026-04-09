Tyson Fury Rejects Anthony Joshua Fight Talk

A win keeps him in the mix for the biggest nights still on the table, including a potential clash with Joshua.

Talks are ongoing at Croke Park, which holds over 80,000, about staging a potential Fury against Joshua fight, with Katie Taylor lined up for a place on the undercard.

“The real hope is that we will get Tyson Fury here later on in the year,” stadium chief executive Peter McKenna told BBC Sport.

“That would be such a major event that we could also stage a Katie Taylor fight here. A lot has to fall into place. Katie’s manager needs to agree, her promoter needs to agree, and Tyson Fury’s promoter needs to agree.”

The proposed matchup remains the biggest fight available between two heavyweights who have carried the division over the past decade. Both men now stand in similar territory. Anthony Joshua lost his unified belts to Oleksandr Usyk and could not reclaim them in the rematch. Fury also came up short against the same opponent, ending his run as WBC champion.

Fury has been out for more than a year and returns this weekend at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua last fought in November, stopping Jake Paul.

Speaking to iFL TV, Fury rejected claims the Joshua fight is almost official.

“I’ve heard about it all yeah but it’s all pie in the sky. I’ve also heard reports we’re fighting in America, I’ve also heard reports we’re fighting in London, I’ve also heard reports of so many things, I’m doing everything. Everything you can think of I’m supposed to be doing. If It happens, good, if it doesn’t happen, good, if it’s meant to be God will let it happen.”

Fury’s return against Makhmudov puts his standing among the top heavyweights on the line, with a win keeping him in range of the biggest fights available.

No contract is signed for Joshua. For now, Fury’s attention stays on the fight in front of him.