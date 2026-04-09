Benn, 27, is the #1-ranked contender with the WBC and is expected to become the mandatory challenger if he defeats Prograis on the Tottenham card. The fight marks his debut under the Zuffa Boxing banner and comes on a major stage alongside Tyson Fury’s return.

“I want to be active,” Benn said to Mr. Verzace podcast. “If it’s an early night, I want to be ready to go just the other side of summer for the WBC world title.”

Garcia won the WBC belt earlier this year and has been linked to other options, including a potential bout with Devin Haney. A victory for Benn would place the sanctioning body under pressure to move forward with the mandatory.

First, Benn must get through Prograis, a former 140-pound titleholder who still carries experience and power despite recent defeats.

“I’m coming in for the knockout,” Benn said. “That’s what I do.”

Benn has been clear that activity, rather than waiting, drove the decision to take the Prograis fight despite his position.

“I could have waited for Garcia,” Benn said. “Do I wait or do I stay active? I like that risk.”

He added that becoming the WBC mandatory left him with a choice on timing rather than direction.

“It was a matter of do we fight in between or do we wait,” Benn said.

Benn said Garcia remains his preferred target if he comes through Saturday’s bout.

“I want him next,” Conor said, making clear his focus remains on securing that title opportunity.

The result on Saturday is expected to determine Benn’s next step, with a win likely pushing him into position for a title fight and a loss leaving his standing less certain.