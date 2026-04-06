Andres Cortes Stays Perfect with Tactical Win Over Eridson Garcia

The early stages were defined by hesitation. Both men stayed cautious, resulting in a combined total of only 23 landed punches through the first three rounds.

In the fourth round, referee Thomas Taylor penalized Garcia for excessive holding. He’d been warned previously by the referee, but he couldn’t keep himself from holding. Even after losing the point, Garcia continued to clinch to neutralize Cortes’ inside game.

Cortes landed 95 of 366 total punches. Garcia struggled to find his target, landing just 67 of 387 attempts.

After the fight, Cortes acknowledged it wasn’t his most explosive performance but took pride in the win. He mentioned that despite talk of being outclassed, he felt he was the one providing the lesson in the ring. Garcia sees his six-fight win streak snapped, falling to 23-2.

Eridson tried to replicate that defensive, elusive style, but he lacked the elite footwork and counter-punching timing that make someone like Shakur Stevenson effective. When a fighter uses that three-step pull back without the ability to immediately fire back with variety, they just end up conceding ground and looking passive.

The clinching was really the story of the middle rounds. It felt like Garcia was using the hold as a primary defensive tool because he did not have an answer for Cortes’ aggression once the distance was closed. Usually, when a fighter holds that much, it is a sign they are uncomfortable with the pace or out of ideas on the inside.