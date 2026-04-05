Dubois won on scores of 98-91, 98-91, and 97-92, with a sixth-round knockdown separating the fight on the cards. The bout opened cautiously, with both fighters taking time to establish distance.

The turning point came at the end of Round 6 when Dubois landed a clean left hand that dropped Harper. The bell sounded shortly after, allowing Harper time to recover, but the knockdown gave Dubois a clear edge.

“I felt like I could have gone through the gears,” Dubois said after the fight. “Terri was very [tentative], and we knew she was going to be. It was tricky to get her early, but the sixth round arrived, and that’s what happened.”

Dubois began to press more after the knockdown, using her jab and left hand to control exchanges. In Round 8, both fighters landed in close, and a cut opened above Harper’s left eye as the pace increased.

Harper had her strongest spell late. She stepped forward in Rounds 9 and 10, landing right hands and a left hook at the end of the ninth, but she was unable to close the gap on the scorecards.

“First of all, can I say a massive thank you to everyone? This atmosphere, this energy,” Dubois said. “I know that Terri Harper had to be upset, but she showed why she is a very good boxer.”

The result leaves Dubois holding two of the four major titles at 135 pounds and positioned for further unification fights. She has previously stated her aim is to collect all the belts in the division, with other titleholders expected to determine her next move.

It is a frustrating pattern for Harper fans because the talent is clearly there, but she seems to hit a ceiling when the elite power or pressure arrives. Looking at her career, it’s not that she “can’t win the big one.” She is a three-weight world champion, after all, but she has a tendency to get “found out” in these massive unification or legacy-defining moments.