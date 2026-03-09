Nery (37-2, 28 KOs), a former bantamweight and junior featherweight titleholder from Tijuana, is 31 years old and looking to stay active after his May 2024 loss to undisputed 122-pound champion Naoya Inoue. That fight saw Nery drop Inoue in the opening round before being stopped in the sixth.

Since that defeat, Nery has picked up two victories in 2025 while competing at featherweight. He stopped Kyonosuke Kameda in seven rounds and later earned a wide technical decision over Sathaporn Saart. Despite those bouts taking place above the division, the upcoming fight with Casimero is scheduled for the junior featherweight limit.

Casimero (35-5-1, 24 KOs), a former champion at 108, 112, and 118 pounds, enters the fight at 37 years old after competing mostly around featherweight in recent appearances.

His recent results have been uneven. In October 2024, Casimero stopped Saul Sanchez after missing weight for the bout, which resulted in a one-year suspension. When he returned last October, he suffered a decision loss to Kyonosuke Kameda in a fight where both boxers weighed in at 127.5 pounds.

Casimero rebounded in December with a fifth-round knockout of Tom Mizokoshi in a featherweight bout. If the April contest proceeds at junior featherweight, it would be Casimero’s first fight at that weight since late 2023.

The Nery-Casimero matchup is one of several fights scheduled during the three-night event in Bishkek. The main event for the opening night on April 17 has not yet been announced, though additional bouts are expected to be confirmed soon.