According to the filing, Mayweather claims he earned more than $1 billion during his undefeated career but says a significant portion of that money never reached him. He alleges that his longtime adviser, Al Haymon, diverted as much as $340 million through what the lawsuit describes as a long-running scheme involving his finances.

Haymon is not named as a defendant in the case. Instead, Mayweather accuses Showtime and Espinoza of aiding and abetting the alleged misconduct by routing payments owed to him into accounts he claims were effectively controlled by Haymon.

The complaint references several of Mayweather’s highest-grossing fights, including bouts against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor. Mayweather alleges that revenue from those events was sent in a manner that allowed Haymon to control or withhold funds that should have been paid directly to him.

The lawsuit further claims that after Mayweather later changed management teams and requested access to Showtime’s financial records, he was told certain documents were unavailable. According to the filing, the network stated that some records were either inaccessible or had been lost, including an explanation that some materials were destroyed in a flood.

Mayweather is suing Showtime and Espinoza for aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, conversion, and unjust enrichment. In addition to the $340 million he claims is missing and unaccounted for, he is also seeking punitive damages.

Mayweather’s attorney, Bobby Samini, said his client intends to pursue recovery through the courts, citing Mayweather’s status as one of boxing’s most successful pay-per-view attractions.

Showtime has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.