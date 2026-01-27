IBF Moves Bivol vs. Eifert, Crocker vs. Paro to Feb. 3 Purse Bids

Bivol is coming off surgery in 2025 and has not yet returned to the ring since that procedure. Eifert has waited more than a year for a title opportunity while remaining active in the interim. If the fight proceeds to bids, promoters will submit offers, with the highest bidder earning the right to stage the bout under IBF rules.

The IBF has also scheduled purse bids for a welterweight title defense involving Lewis Crocker and Liam Paro. Crocker, the current IBF champion, has been unable to finalize terms with Paro, a former junior welterweight titleholder who moved up in weight after his last outing.

Both fighters are unbeaten, but talks have stalled without a deal in place. As with the Bivol fight, purse bids will determine promotional rights if no agreement is reached before the deadline.

No further details have been released by the IBF regarding minimum bids or split percentages. Outcomes from the February 3 session will determine whether either fight proceeds as ordered or faces further delays.