IBF Moves Bivol vs. Eifert, Crocker vs. Paro to Feb. 3 Purse Bids

The IBF has scheduled purse bids for February 3, 2026, covering two mandatory title defenses that remain unresolved at the negotiating stage.
Unified light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is required to defend against mandatory challenger Michael Eifert. The bout was ordered following Eifert’s long standing position in the IBF rankings, which dates back to his 2023 upset win over Jean Pascal. Negotiations have not produced an agreement, prompting the sanctioning body to move the fight to purse bids.
Bivol is coming off surgery in 2025 and has not yet returned to the ring since that procedure. Eifert has waited more than a year for a title opportunity while remaining active in the interim. If the fight proceeds to bids, promoters will submit offers, with the highest bidder earning the right to stage the bout under IBF rules.
The IBF has also scheduled purse bids for a welterweight title defense involving Lewis Crocker and Liam Paro. Crocker, the current IBF champion, has been unable to finalize terms with Paro, a former junior welterweight titleholder who moved up in weight after his last outing.
Both fighters are unbeaten, but talks have stalled without a deal in place. As with the Bivol fight, purse bids will determine promotional rights if no agreement is reached before the deadline.
No further details have been released by the IBF regarding minimum bids or split percentages. Outcomes from the February 3 session will determine whether either fight proceeds as ordered or faces further delays.
