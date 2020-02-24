Does Anybody Doubt Tyson Fury Is The Number One Heavyweight Today? A Current Top-10

After the quite superb, one could argue flawless performance he put on in thrashing the feared Deontay Wilder this past Saturday night in their Las Vegas rematch, Tyson Fury simply has to be ranked as the best heavyweight on the planet: numero uno, the big cheese, the boss man, the king, etc, etc, etc. Surely nobody – aside from Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn – disagrees with such thinking?





Joshua has his supporters of course, and AJ does hold three major world titles: WBA, IBF and WBO. But it takes a very, very strong argument to persuade anyone that Joshua is worthy of being ranked above Fury – an argument that no-one can make, right? Sure, Hearn (more so than the less vocal Joshua) will try and tell us that Joshua is the best, that he should be the A-side if and when he and Fury get it on as we all hope they do, but for just about everybody else on planet earth, Tyson Fury is the proven number one big man out there today.

It’s up to Joshua to take on and beat Fury. Until he does so, if he in fact can (and who would you look at as the favorite to win if this fight did get made for later on this year?), Joshua must take a bow and concede how his British rival is at the top of the heavyweight pile. Fury, perhaps at his very peak now, looked unbeatable in defusing and beating up Wilder. Can anyone, Joshua included, possibly defeat Fury?





Here’s a current heavyweight top-10 you may or may not agree with:

1: Tyson Fury – Lineal, WBC, Ring Magazine champ

2: Anthony Joshua – WBA/IBF/WBO champ

3: Deontay Wilder

4: Dillian Whyte

5: Luis Ortiz

6: Andy Ruiz

7: Joseph Parker

8: Alexander Povetkin

9: Adam Kownacki

10: Michael Hunter

The division is pretty hot right now, to say the least, and there are some genuinely mouth-watering match-ups that could/should be made. But as of now, Fury is the top dog. No doubt about it.