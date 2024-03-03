Dillian Whyte “Cleared” After Investigation Rules Positive Drugs Test Was Result Of “Contamination”

Dillian Whyte has been cleared to resume his boxing career. As per multiple news outlets, Whyte’s failed drugs test of last year, that forced the cancellation of Whyte’s return fight with Anthony Joshua that was all set for The O2 in London, was found to be positive due to “contamination.”

Reportedly, a “contaminated supplement” was found to be the cause of Whyte’s hot test. Now, 35 year old Whyte – who insisted he was innocent of any wrongdoing all the way through what was obviously a very difficult time for the fighter – is keen to get back into the ring and resume his career.

As per an official statement from the leading forensic expert in the investigation into Whyte’s failed test:

“My expert view is that Mr. Whyte was the victim of a contaminated supplement that did not disclose [the contaminant] among it’s ingredients and he did not ingest the [contaminant] intentionally.”

So, what can Whyte now do with the remainder of his ring career? Last seen edging Jermain Franklin via majority decision back in November of 2022, Whyte, currently 29-3(19) was stopped by Tyson Fury in his fight before that. How much has Whyte got left at age 35, and will the big payday fights still materialise for him? It seems very doubtful Whyte will ever get that rematch opportunity with AJ now, what with Joshua having bigger fish to fry.

But Whyte, whatever you may think of him, is still a pretty big name in the heavyweight division, and if the promoters can work some magic, “The Bodysnatcher” may go on to feature in some reasonably big fights yet. But right now, Whyte has the satisfaction of being able to say, ‘I told you so,’ in terms of him being innocent of any wrongdoing ahead of that scheduled return rumble with Joshua.