Believe The Hype! But What Next For Moses Itauma?

If we needed any further confirmation, we got it tonight: the hype is real. Heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma is absolutely for real, and he might just be ready for the world. Okay, we might need to rein it in a bit.

Yes, Dillian Whyte is past his best, his legs were never fast, even in his heyday, and against the crippling blend of speed, accuracy, and power that Itauma possesses, tonight’s fight was, as plenty of people did say going in, a case of smart matchmaking designed to benefit the much younger man.

Moses Itauma’s Impressive First-Round Knockout

Still, did anyone predict a first-round stoppage win for the 20-year-old? Maybe some folks did, and maybe some will claim they knew it would be over in a flash tonight. But plenty of people felt Whyte, who had whipped himself into great physical shape, would stick around for a while and maybe even test Itauma.

Not a bit of it. Itauma’s shots had Whyte (31-4, 21 KOs) hurt before we had a chance to settle into the fight, his shot to the top/back of Whyte’s head having the veteran in all sorts of trouble, with Whyte trying desperately to keep his equilibrium in place. But after a combo of nasty shots, an Itauma right hook sent Whyte’s already quivering legs into a frozen state, and down he went.

Whyte, ever the warrior, attempted a complaint at the third man for a quick stoppage, but Dillian was gone; he was done. Itauma barely broke a sweat, this in what so many people stated was his first major test. Had the fight even come too early for Itauma, some asked? Not a chance. Itauma is now a heavyweight who seems unstoppable, headed right to the top.

Is Itauma Ready for Usyk?

The tough job the southpaw’s team has now is matching him. It has to be elite-level opposition from here on in, but is Itauma ready for Oleksandr Usyk? Speaking post-fight tonight, Itauma, now 13-0(11) and not having been extended beyond the second round in his last nine fights, said he is willing to be “chucked in” with Usyk, as well as with the likes of Joe Parker and Agit Kabayel, who Itauma said, correctly, are both deserving of a shot at Usyk.

If it’s not a world title shot for Itauma in his next fight, what will it be? Can any top heavyweight not named Usyk beat Itauma? Again, in reigning in the enthusiasm and the excitement, perhaps this is going too far. After all, it was a faded Dillian Whyte Itauma blew away tonight. However, the Mike Tyson effect is very much there with Itauma, as special as he is, and maybe the 20-year-old would have done what he did against a peak Whyte? As it was with “Iron Mike” when he was rampaging through the heavyweight ranks, we are wondering if any heavyweight can take Itauma into the third round of a fight!

One thing seems clear: the top heavyweights will now be asking for a lot of money to fight Itauma. Usyk, at age 38 and closing in on the end of a truly great career, might relish the idea of facing Itauma, in what could prove to be the unified, four-belt champion’s toughest challenge before walking away.

It’s now a very serious question, and we have to ask it: can Itauma beat Usyk if he fights him next? The hype is real, and this is why such a question has to be asked.

Itauma’s Team Faces a Tough Choice

If it’s not Usyk next for Itauma, who could it be? Names like Filip Hrgovic (who overcame a determined David Adeleye in a real war on tonight’s card in Riyadh) and the aforementioned Parker and Kabayel have been mentioned for Itauma. But seriously, would you be willing to bet on either man beating Itauma?